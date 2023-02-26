5 items disappearing from golf

Printed Yardage Books

When's the last time you bought a yardage guide? Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

The rise of smartphone apps with GPS capabilities that measure distance and map out holes has led to a steep decline in the use of printed yardage guides. I've long been a collector of yardage books and appreciate them as works of art. But to a younger generation of golfers who have no concept of traditional newspapers or books, they just don't hold the same sentimental and practical appeal. Ben Baldwin, the PGA director of sales at Best Approach Publications, said when he first attended the PGA Merchandise Show nearly two decades ago, five or six yardage-guide companies had booths at the event. This year, Best Approach was the sole survivor.

The loss of golfers who use printed yardage guides has somewhat been offset by clubs looking to create custom books for special tournaments such as member-guests and club championships. Two new digital printers allow Best Approach to create textured, 3D-style graphics that rise off the page.

"The clubs that are still ordering are ordering. They are just not ordering 5,000 books. They are ordering 1,500 books a year," Baldwin said. "The demand has gone down from the consumer, and it (our sales) reflects that, but we've leveraged that into, instead of just printing 5,000 books of a golf course to sell in the golf shop or hand out, we will print 1,500 books for them to sell day in and day out, and then also print five custom-events books throughout the season. They will end up in the long-run (comparable), maybe not in volume of printed product, but volume of dollars spent. It is just redirected."

All is not lost yet for yardage guide lovers. During my recent trip to Australia and Tasmania, Royal Melbourne gave me a thick yardage guide detailing its East and West courses as part of a small gift pack every international guest receives. Tasmania's three world top 100-caliber courses - Lost Farm, Barnbougle Dunes and King Island's Cape Wickham - still had yardage books for sale in their respective pro shops.