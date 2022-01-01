Kauai's Premier Golf Package
FROM FROM $497 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $497 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $497 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $497 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Kauai's Premier Golf Package
Play two of the best courses the Garden Island has to offer! This Golf-Only package includes 2 rounds at Princeville Makai Golf Club and The Ocean Course at Hokuala.
From $497 Per Player*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 2 rounds of Golf for each player at the following courses:
- Princeville Makai Golf Club (ranked #2 in HI – GolfPass Golfer’s Choice List, 2022; voted one of the “Top-100 Greatest Public Courses” by Golf Digest)
- The Ocean Course at Hokuala (Jack Nicklaus Signature Course; voted one of the “12 Most Beautiful Courses in the World” by MSN Travel)
- Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!
* Price varies by play date. Taxes and fees not included.