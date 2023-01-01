Don Saladino
Fitness expert and one of your GolfPass instructors, Don began curating a golf fitness regimen when first training his brother, a top amateur golfer. He's now the owner and founder of Drive 495 in NYC, a workout facility catered to golfers.
GolfPass Coaching Plans
Watch Don Saladino's Favorite Tips
Fitness Tips with Rory
Warm-Up and Flexibility Tips
Strength and Core Exercises
Don Saladino's 20 Healthy Tips For 2020
Notable Students
Keegan Bradley
Luke List
Morgan Hoffman
Don Saladino's Training Facility
Drive 495, located in NYC, offers total fitness at an unparalleled level. Dedicated to holistic training, Drive 495 defies conventional gym standards with an innovative approach to fitness that’s both individualized and socially motivating.
