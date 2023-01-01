Montgomery Lead.png
Montgomery Lead.png

John Montgomery

John is one of the country’s top junior-golf coaches, having worked for two of the leading junior academies, and was a four-time First-Team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference golfer at Alabama State University.

John's Most Watched Daily Video Tips
Daily Video Tips
Backswing Width Drill
favorite_border
2:50
Daily Video Tips
Putting Angle of Attack Drill
favorite_border
3:31
Daily Video Tips
Driver Speed Drills
favorite_border
4:53
Daily Video Tips
Better Ball Contact with Irons
favorite_border
3:04
Daily Video Tips
Lift, Plant and Push-Off for Explosive Power
favorite_border
3:30

Build A Better Game: Through the Bag
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Introduction
favorite_border
0:36
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Hit Dependable Drives
favorite_border
7:41
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Use Your Hips to Gain Distance Off the Tee
favorite_border
6:01
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Find Better Contact with Your Fairway Woods
favorite_border
4:29
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Hitting a Hybrid is as Easy as 1-2-3
favorite_border
6:01
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Loft Your Long Irons like You’ve Longed to
favorite_border
4:48
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Master Your Mid-Irons
favorite_border
7:29
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Wedge Wisdom
favorite_border
6:34
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
How to Hit Spinny Chip Shots
favorite_border
3:17
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Fundamentals of Chipping vs. Pitching
favorite_border
5:01
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Simplify Your Short Game
favorite_border
5:07
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
How a Straw Can Improve Your Putting
favorite_border
4:05
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Perfect Your Putting
favorite_border
5:56
Cameron McCormick: Arm Press Drill Thumbnail

Annual $129

TRY 7 DAYS FREE
Join GolfPass Annual, save $26 a year and you'll receive a dozen TaylorMade TP5 Pix golf balls!
Hope-island-golf.jpg

Annual+ $199

TRY 7 DAYS FREE
GolfPass+ members receive waived fees, an official Golf Australia (Golf Link) handicap, one dozen TaylorMade golf balls, monthly tee time credits, and more.
GolfPass-Membership-Product-Image_GP_ANNUAL.jpg

$49.00 Video Annual

JOIN GOLFPASS VIDEO
Save 18% when you start an Annual GolfPass Video membership. Access exclusive shows and videos like Rory & Carson's Podcast and My Roots! Watch anywhere with our mobile apps on Apple and Android.
New Cookie Policy

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using this site, you consent to these cookies.

Continue
Search Near Me