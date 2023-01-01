Beginner Golf Tips
Golf is a game for a lifetime, and it's never too late or early to get started. With the help of GolfPass, you can learn everything about the game from how to hold the club to the best ways to have fun on the course.
Breed's Basics: Etiquette and practice tips for beginners
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Arnold Palmer - How He Gripped The Club
Arnold Palmer gives you an up-close look at his iconic grip that set the foundation for his 7 Major titles and legendary career.
Level Up Golf with Alex Riggs: Lessons for Beginners and High Handicappers
