Playing Lessons

Collin Morikawa

Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa joins Jim "Bones" Mackay on the course to show how he thinks his way around the links. Morikawa gives insight to how he visualizes each shot, plus he breaks down how he strategizes for approach shots to the green with maximum margin of error. He also goes into the fairway bunker to assess different lies and how much risk he is willing to take with each one. Jim "Bones" Mackay hosts from Las Vegas.
Different Driver Trajectories with Collin Morikawa
Four-time PGA Tour winner and PGA Champion Collin Morikawa demonstrates three different types of driver setups.

  • Lower the tee on narrow holes
  • Visualize the shot you want to hit before you step in
  • Swing at your normal speed when downwind

Features, Tips & More
Flight School with Collin Morikawa
Playing Lessons
Collin Morikawa
My Daily Routine
Collin Morikawa
Daily Video Tips
Collin Morikawa Fairway Bunker Tips
Daily Video Tips
Collin Morikawa on Putting and Short Chips
Driver Trajectories with Collin Morikawa
Inside the Shot: Morikawa’s Amazing Drive
The Golf Fix
Square The Clubface – Slice Stoppers
Morikawa on Golf Today
Golf Today on GolfPass
What sets Morikawa apart from other young stars?
U.S. Men's Olympic rankings finalized for Tokyo
Golf Today on GolfPass
U.S. Men's Olympic rankings finalized for Tokyo
Golf Today on GolfPass
Morikawa prepares for the Sony Open
Golf Today on GolfPass
Morikawa's a Major Champion
