GOLF Films

The Tiger Woods Project

Get an up-close look as 15-time major winner Tiger Woods and the TaylorMade product development team pore over data from thousands of shots and cutting-edge designs to develop revolutionary clubs.
Up Next

How Tiger Woods Hits a Wedge Shot
Wedge play is an art form and Tiger's creativity has made him one of the best to ever do it. Alongside other Team TaylorMade superstars, Tiger explains some of his thoughts when hitting a wedge.

  • He controls distance with the speed of his arms
  • How the club path moves after impact effects the amount of spin put on the ball
  • It's all in the hands

Tiger's Instruction
Tip 1 - Tiger Woods and Butch Harmon - The Drill Tiger Hated
2:00
Tip 19 - Tiger Woods - Keys To His Power
2:30
Tip 91 - Tiger Woods - How To Control Trajectory
1:42
Daily Video Tips
How Tiger Hits the Stinger
1:19
Best Lessons Ever
Tiger Woods
21:50
Best Lessons Ever
Long Drive
20:36
Best Lessons Ever
Putting
18:56

Tiger Features and Interviews
GOLF Films
The Tiger Woods Project
25:13
GOLF Films
Tiger Woods 2000 U.S. Open
7:10
Golf Talk Live
Tiger Woods
41:48
Golf Talk Live
Tiger Woods
37:37
GOLF Films
Tiger's Putter
8:32
Chronicles of a Champion Golfer
Tiger Woods
22:23
2018 PGA Championship Recap
favorite_border
Golf Talk Live
Tiger Woods & Mark O'Meara
favorite_border
Tiger on Golf Today
Golf Today on GolfPass
What can we expect for the rest of Tiger's career?
5:55
Golf Today on GolfPass
Tiger, Rory launch new tech-infused golf league
6:31
Golf Today on GolfPass
Tiger and other PGA Tour players meet to discuss future
12:38
Golf Today on GolfPass
Tiger to skip U.S. Open, plans July return
2:18
Golf Today on GolfPass
Inside Tiger's practice round at Southern Hills
10:05
Golf Today on GolfPass
Tiger plays practice round at Augusta
6:09
Golf Today on GolfPass
Feherty talks Tiger, Rory and meeting The King
6:11
Golf Today on GolfPass
Tiger playing with son Charlie at PNC will be 'gratifying'
2:29
Golf Today on GolfPass
Tiger taking swings is 'one step' toward recovery
8:40
Golf Today on GolfPass
John Smoltz recounts throwing BP to Tiger
7:57
Golf Today on GolfPass
Expectations for Tiger at the 2020 Masters
8:17
Golf Today on GolfPass
Tiger Passes on the Houston Open
9:34
Golf Today on GolfPass
Take your Pick: Phil or Tiger at Augusta?
5:51
Golf Today on GolfPass
Grading Tiger’s 2019-2020 PGA Tour Season
6:06
Golf Today on GolfPass
Something or Nothing: Tiger’s New Putter
7:22
Golf Today on GolfPass
Takeaways from Tiger’s 1st round at the PGA Championship
7:18
Golf Today on GolfPass
Tiger wins 16th major if…
5:17
Golf Today on GolfPass
Most Important Numbers: Tiger Woods at the Memorial
4:40
Golf Today on GolfPass
Expectations for Tiger at Muirfield
6:41
Golf Today on GolfPass
Tiger Commits to the Memorial Tournament
6:26
Golf Today on GolfPass
Tiger and Jack’s Relationship Through the Years
10:50
Golf Today on GolfPass
Tiger and Phil’s Relationship Through the Years
9:51
Golf Today on GolfPass
Mount Rushmore of Tiger’s Wins
4:53
Golf Today on GolfPass
Tiger’s Masters Legacy
7:01
Golf Today on GolfPass
Reflecting on Tiger's 2019 Masters Victory
16:49

Team TaylorMade Clips
How Tiger Woods Hits a Wedge Shot
1:37
Tiger Talks Ams
0:53
Metalwood Evolution with Tiger
1:00
Tiger vs. all
1:48
Bunker Tips Ft. Tiger and Jason Day
10:09
Helping Amateurs
0:57
Straightest Drive Contest
1:00
Reflecting on 40 Years
1:00

Arnold Palmer Golf Gala
Arnold Palmer Golf Gala - Front 9 (1997)
1:14:06
Arnold Palmer Golf Gala - Back 9 (1997)
1:11:12

Ryder Cup Matches
Ryder Cup
2012 Ryder Cup - Day 2 at Medinah Country Club
2:15:27
Ryder Cup
2012 Ryder Cup - Singles at Medinah Country Club
2:17:44
Ryder Cup
2010 Ryder Cup - Session 3 at Celtic Manor
2:15:36
Ryder Cup
2010 Ryder Cup - Singles at Celtic Manor
2:15:30
Ryder Cup
1999 Ryder Cup - Day 2 at The Country Club at Brookline
2:15:30
Ryder Cup
1999 Ryder Cup - Singles at The Country Club at Brookline
2:15:31

Read About Tiger's Major Championships



Tiger Woods celebrates his 2019 Masters victory - courtesy of Getty Images
Tiger makes Masters his 15th and most improbable major
5 Min Read
Tiger gets a piece of the Rock and a 14th major at Torrey Pines
2 Min Read
After latest major win: 2007 Tiger appears better than 2000 Tiger
4 Min Read
Appreciating Tiger Woods: PGA win adds to Tiger's lore
3 Min Read
Woods wins first major without father, defends Open title
4 Min Read
Tiger revives fear factor in winning 2005 Open Championship
5 Min Read
Not instant, just gratifying: Woods outlasts DiMarco to win Masters
3 Min Read
The People's Champ: Woods sets sights on Slam after U.S. Open win
3 Min Read
No drama, no thrills, just Tiger repeating at the Masters
3 Min Read
Tiger Slam! Woods wins fourth straight major title
5 Min Read
Woods wins thrilling playoff over May to claim third straight major at PGA
6 Min Read
Open slammed shut: Tiger completes Grand Slam at St. Andrews
2 Min Read
Open closed: Woods dominates U.S. Open like none before
4 Min Read
Woods survives Sergio scare, wins second major at PGA Championship
5 Min Read
Woods, unlike anything ever seen, wins Masters in historic fashion
6 Min Read
